Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcome their first child!

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has delivered her first child.

Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their baby on Wednesday here, a source told people.com. In July, Minaj had announced that she was pregnant. She had taken to Instagram where she posted a set of photos featuring her with a baby bump.

In two of the photos, she sported a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, a bikini and platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle.

Minaj and Petty will also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on October 21.