हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcome their first child!

Minaj and Petty will also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on October 21.

Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcome their first child!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/nicki minaj

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has delivered her first child.

Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their baby on Wednesday here, a source told people.com. In July, Minaj had announced that she was pregnant. She had taken to Instagram where she posted a set of photos featuring her with a baby bump.

In two of the photos, she sported a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, a bikini and platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle.

Minaj and Petty will also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on October 21.

 

Tags:
Nicki MinajNicki Minaj babykenneth petty
Next
Story

On Gandhi Jayanti 2020, Urvashi Rautela recalls his quote, 'to call woman the weaker sex is a libel’
  • 63,94,068Confirmed
  • 99,773Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT31S

Vijay Shankar Rastogi on Gyanvapi dispute