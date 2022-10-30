Rapper Snoop Dogg shares viral video of Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami' song, check out

NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna truly took over the nation with her amazing performance in pan-India release 'Pushpa: The Rise'. While her signature dance steps from 'Saami Saami' song spread over social media like a fire, its fever doesn't seem to settle down as American rapper Snoop Dogg has now shared a viral video of a cute little girl doing the hook step.

Taking to his social media, the American rapper Snoop Dogg shared a viral video of a little girl dancing with all the cute expressions and nailing the famous Saami Saami signature dance step. Having seen this, Rashmika Mandanna also commented on the post, writing, "Love it."

Moreover, it speaks a lot about the popularity of Rashmika across the boundaries that now it has been recognized by such a famous personality of the music world.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2', where she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.