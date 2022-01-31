हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is 'proud of' ladylove Shamita Shetty, says 'you won everyone's heart'

Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love.

Raqesh Bapat is &#039;proud of&#039; ladylove Shamita Shetty, says &#039;you won everyone&#039;s heart&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love.

He shared an adorable picture with Shamita which was clicked post the 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. Alongside the image, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note in which he talked about how he is proud of Shamita's journey on the reality show.

 

"Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa," he wrote.

 

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raqesh Bapatappreciation postShamita ShettyBigg Boss 15Salman Khantrue winner
Next
Story

Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy: ‘We thank God for our abundant blessings’

Must Watch

PT13M13S

UP Election 2022: PM Modi held virtual rally, PM lashed out at the opposition