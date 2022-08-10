New Delhi: Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who met and fell in love during Bigg Boss OTT season 1, recently announced their break-up on social media. The couple had become popular among fans and this decision has left many of them feeling sad. While some have respected their mutual decision, others are blaming Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra for this.

The couple took to social media to let their fans know about the breakup. Shamita shared a post where she wrote "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Whereas Raqesh Bapat shared this note for his fans and wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support.

Ridhi Dogra who was with Bapat for close to a decade after recieving negative messages finally called out the trolls and shared a long post on her Twitter where she wrote "Ok guys. I'm seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post out marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves. And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I am being constantly being pulled into is not even being remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity".

She added further, "I truly want to send you all love and healing. But of course...After this explanation (that I honestly don't need to give but I am doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative and if beating me down helps you channelize your hurt. I'm happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all."

The actress who has been working since 2008 is known for her roles in television shows such 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Qayamat ki Raat' among others.

