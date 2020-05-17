Rare pic of Divya Bharti with Sanjay Kapoor from her 19th birthday goes viral

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was to co-star with Divya Bharti in a film titled ‘Kartavya’, remembered the late actress with an old picture of them together. The photo, which is being circulated widely on social media, was shared by Sanjay on his Instagram stories and he revealed that it was taken at her 19th birthday in February 1993 on the sets of ‘Kartavya’. Divya died in the same year in April in Mumbai. She had shot only a few portions of the film and after her death, Juhi Chawla replaced her.

Apart from Sanjay, actress Moushumi Chatterjee, late actor Saeed Jaffrey, filmmaker Raj Kanwar are also part of the frame. It shows Divya happily blowing out the candles on the cake while the others look on. She is dressed in a yellow salwar-kameez.

Here’s the picture we are talking about. After Sanjay shared it, the rare picture was collated by a fan club of Divya on Instagram.

It was just two months after celebrating her 19th birthday when Divya Bharti died under mysterious circumstances. It is said that she fell from her apartment balcony in Mumbai. She was married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

The actress made her film debut at the age of 16 with Telugu movie ‘Bobbili Raja’ (1990). In 1991, Divya made her Bollywood debut with hugely successful 'Vishwatma' and later followed it up with films such as ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Jaan Se Pyaara’, ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ and ‘Dushman Zamana’ to name a few. ‘Kshatriya’ hit the screens before she died while ‘Rang’ and ‘Shatranj’ were posthumous releases.