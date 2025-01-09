Rasha Thadani Studies For Her Board Exam As She Preps For Her Debut Film, Video Goes Viral; Netizens Take Dig At Her & Call It Child Labour

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is making headlines ahead of her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Azaad alongside Aman Devgan. A recent behind-the-scenes video of Rasha juggling her 12th-grade board exam preparation with her film commitments has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

In the video, Rasha is seen studying for her Geography exam while simultaneously getting ready for a film shoot. She candidly mentions that her board exams are just around the corner and she has to stay focused on her studies, especially with her first paper being Geography.



The video has garnered mixed responses from social media users. Many viewers have praised Rasha for her commitment and multitasking, balancing the pressures of an academic milestone with the demands of launching her acting career. “Kudos to her for managing both so well! It’s not easy,” wrote one user. “This shows how dedicated she is, not just to her career but also to her studies,” commented another.



Criticism of Privilege: Some, however, criticized her as a product of privilege, pointing out that her access to resources makes her situation far different from an average student’s struggles. “This is what privilege looks like—studying for boards in a vanity van with full glam!” said one critic.

Child Labour Jibes: A small section of users sarcastically labelled the situation as “child labour,” mocking the perceived contrast between her studying and working on a film set.

“Child labour is real! Can’t believe she’s doing both!” one user quipped, albeit in jest.

Rasha Thadani’s debut is highly anticipated, with fans of Raveena Tandon eager to see her daughter continue the family’s legacy in Bollywood. The young starlet’s ability to navigate the intense demands of academics and acting has already set her apart as a disciplined and hardworking individual.

While the debate continues online, Rasha seems unfazed, focusing on both her studies and her big-screen aspirations.