topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHAMI DESAI

Rashami Desai kills it with her style game, looks glam in black jumpsuit at award night: In Pics

Popular TV actress Rashmi Desai increased the temperature with her sizzling look at the red carpet of a fashion event in her stylish black jumpsuit.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rashami Desai kills it with her style game, looks glam in black jumpsuit at award night: In Pics

NEW DELHI: Rashami Desai has been a part of the television industry for several years and has managed to carve out a niche for herself due to her hard work and efforts. The actress is a household name, all thanks to her hit TV show Uttaran and her stint in Bigg Boss 13. On Friday, Rashami arrived in her glamorous avatar for the red carpet event of Grazia Young Fashion Awards in Mumbai. The actress had her hair tied in a braid and teamed the outfit with golden hoops and spiral bracelet. 

Rashasmi Desai raised the temperature on the internet with her hot avatar. While her fans and friends showered her with positive comments and compliments, some users brutally trolled her for her bold look. They targetted her for choosing a risque outfit for the event night and fat-shamed her with some nasty comments. 

Celebrity photographers Viral Bhayani shared a video of her on their Instagram. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Rashami Desai has come a long way in her career and has impressed everyone with her acting chops.

Speaking of her social media, the actress has earned a huge fan following to date. With over 5 million followers on her account, the actress is currently one of the leading when it comes to social media influencers.

Live Tv

Rashami DesaiRashami Desai photosrashami desai picsRashami Desai hot picsRashami Desai latest picsBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950