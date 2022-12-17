Rashami Desai kills it with her style game, looks glam in black jumpsuit at award night: In Pics

NEW DELHI: Rashami Desai has been a part of the television industry for several years and has managed to carve out a niche for herself due to her hard work and efforts. The actress is a household name, all thanks to her hit TV show Uttaran and her stint in Bigg Boss 13. On Friday, Rashami arrived in her glamorous avatar for the red carpet event of Grazia Young Fashion Awards in Mumbai. The actress had her hair tied in a braid and teamed the outfit with golden hoops and spiral bracelet.

Rashasmi Desai raised the temperature on the internet with her hot avatar. While her fans and friends showered her with positive comments and compliments, some users brutally trolled her for her bold look. They targetted her for choosing a risque outfit for the event night and fat-shamed her with some nasty comments.

Celebrity photographers Viral Bhayani shared a video of her on their Instagram. Take a look:

Rashami Desai has come a long way in her career and has impressed everyone with her acting chops.

Speaking of her social media, the actress has earned a huge fan following to date. With over 5 million followers on her account, the actress is currently one of the leading when it comes to social media influencers.