RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Aka Srivalli's 5 Rare Photos Which Are Worth A Dekko!

Rashmika Mandanna's rare photos will make you go wow!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna Aka Srivalli's 5 Rare Photos Which Are Worth A Dekko! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna is adored by millions across the world. Be it her infectious smile winning the hearts or her acting prowess ruling the box office. Today, let's take a look at Srivalli's 5 rare photos which deserve a dekko right away. Here are five of her best smiling moments that are sure to brighten your weekend:

Rashmika At Her BFF's Wedding

Rashmika attended her friend’s wedding in Kodagu, and needless to say, her smile is as natural and real as it can get!

Rashmika's Love For Gym

Sporting a gym outfit, Rashmika is seen prioritizing herself and her ways to be fit. A natural glow!

Love To All!

This picture has all hearts fluttering, looking at Rashmika’s posing love sign to her fans with that alluring smile!

Women’s Day Out!

Rashmika’s radiating smile of being a proud woman wins hearts!

Boss Lady Vibes!

Giving boss lady vibes in a radiant blue suit, Rashmika looks charming as ever, announcing ‘Animal’s release on Netflix!

 

