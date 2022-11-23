Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married? THIS viral pic surfaces amid dating rumours

New Delhi: South superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now pan India actors - thanks to their amazing performances. The duo is rumoured to be dating but has never really spoken about it in public. They have been spotted together for dinners and also headed to the same vacation spots, keeping it hush-hush. And now a wedding picture of their has gone viral on the internet.

Yes! Rashmika and Vijay's photoshopped image dressed as a bride and groom has surfaced online and many fan pages have shared it. This picture shows them as a married couple, smiling at each other in traditional wedding attire. However, it happens to be a fake photo. Take a look here:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger co-starring Ananya Panday. He has Jana Gana Mana and Kushi in the pipeline. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has a film named Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Earlier this year, the couple was rumoured to have been vacationing in Maldives together as they were clicked at the airport separately but around same time. But none put up any pictures together keeping their link-up diary a secret affair.