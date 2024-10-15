Rashmika Mandanna Appointed As National Ambassador For Promoting Cyber Safety

New Delhi: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed acclaimed Pan India actress, Rashmika Mandanna as the 'National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety'. Rashmika will spearhead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on various cybercrime threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and AI-generated malicious content. Cyber identity these days is critical and important, and with the growing technology, one thing that remains constant is the fear of the damage the cyber crime can do.

The consequences of cybercrimes are far-reaching and profound, affecting individuals, businesses, and communities alike. As a victim of cybercrime herself, Rashmika Mandanna has experienced the disturbing impact of these threats first-hand as a deepfake video of Rashmika circulated online, leading her to publicly address the issue and raise awareness. The case garnered significant attention, and the accused was successfully apprehended by police officials.

Commenting on her new role, Rashmika Mandanna stated, "Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces."



While Rashmika Mandanna today stands amongst the country’s most popular and loved actresses with significant contributions in Indian cinema, she is also widely regarded for her dedication to social causes and public welfare initiatives.



Rashmika's appointment comes at a time when cybercrime rates are escalating, with new forms of digital threats emerging rapidly. Her involvement is expected to enhance the Ministry's efforts in reaching a broader audience and fostering a cyber hygiene and safety culture.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is confident that Rashmika Mandanna's influence and commitment to the cause will significantly contribute to the national campaign against cybercrime, ultimately helping to create a safer and more secure digital environment for all citizens.