RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Attempts 'Loca Loca' Anime Challenge, Fans Are In Love

The Srivalli actress took to Instagram recently and posted a super cute dance video of herself as she put her own twist on the Loca Loca anime dance challenge that is going vial currently.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rashmika Mandanna Attempts 'Loca Loca' Anime Challenge, Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan following on social media, and she often treats her followers and fans with amusing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Srivalli actress took to Instagram recently and posted a super cute dance video of herself as she put her own twist on the Loca Loca anime dance challenge that is going vial currently.

In a super adorable reel posted by Rashmika, we see her taking up the Loca Loca trend and giving her own twist with tons of cuteness. Another interesting thing about the video is, that it sees Rashmika matching steps to the anime characters from the video being played simultaneously. Apart from anime, the actress is also a huge fan of the Japanese manga series ‘Naruto’ and K-Pop sensation BTS.

Rashmika mentioned an interesting caption along with the media, “I was really shy to do this reel but my team got the best of me... they made me do this and they only told me to put it up… so here... I just don’t know what to say”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Within no time, fans of the Asharfi girl reacted to the super sweet rendition of the viral trend and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen in ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ along with Allu Arjun, ‘VNR Trio’ and ‘Rainbow’.

