Rashmika Mandanna Clicks Selfie With Young Fan In Hyderabad, Her Sweet Gesture Wins Netizens Hearts- Watch

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation. As the actress recently went to Hyderabad to attend an event, she witnessed a massive crowd of fans mobbing her at the venue. As the actress was surrounded by high security, her fans created madness at the event demanding a picture while she was on her way to leave the event in Hyderabad. But the moment that was worth grabbing the attention was her kind gesture when she stopped to take a selfie with a young fan.

Rashmika truly showcased an adorable gesture during an event in Hyderabad when amid all the crowd of relentless fans wanting to take a picture with her, the actress did stop to take a quick selfie with a young girl who called out for her as she was leaving.

As her security had to move the fan crowd away from her path, the actress stopped after she hears one girl shouting out her name. As the actress indeed exudes a humble gesture toward her Hyderabadi fans, it was surely a special moment for the little girl who finally got a selfie with her favorite star. Rashmika was certainly seen saying to the little fan, "Fast, fast, fast" as they quickly take a selfie amid all the chaos.

Watch the video here

Apart from this, On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 The Rule along with Allu Arjun.