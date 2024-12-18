Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Her Partner Amid Rumours Of Dating Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on the success of her blockbuster Pushpa 2, opened up about her thoughts on love and her partner. Rumored to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, she shared a few insights about her relationship without naming anyone.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rashmika Mandanna addressed a few questions about her personal life. When asked What/who gives you the most comfort on tough days? The actress replied, 'My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy.'

The actress was also asked what being in love means to her, to which she replied, 'Being in love to me means partnership and companionship. You need a companion in your life. Afterall, if you don’t have them then what’s the point of having this life? You need someone to witness all of your highs and lows, and someone to stand by your side and celebrate life with.'

Pushpa 2 star also opened up about what's the most important thing in a relationship, she said, ''My most important thing in a relationship is definitely kindness, but also respect. When you mutually respect one another, genuinely care, and are responsible for one another...it all adds up. Being loving, empathetic, caring, having a good heart, and being truly genuine are the other traits I need, because this is what comes naturally to me. I want to be with someone who has similar qualities and if my partner doesn’t have the same attachment style, we just won’t get along .''

Recently, Pushpa 2 star Rashmika was spotted at Hyderabad theater with Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Devarakonda Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Various clips and videos from the event went viral, fueling speculation about the rumoured couple.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's frequent appearances together have been creating a buzz on social media.

Earlier, Vijay confirmed that he is no longer single, while the actress responded to the question, "Would you marry someone from the film industry?" saying, "Everyone knows about it."

Fans are in awe of their responses about their partners, though there has been no official confirmation yet.