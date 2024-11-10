Rashmika Mandanna Gifts Allu Arjun Silver Coin In Heartwarming Diwali Gesture

New Delhi: Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna recently gifted Allu Arjun a silver coin, accompanied by a heartfelt note, for Diwali. Allu Arjun, known for his role as Pushpa, shared the sweet moment with his fans on Instagram, showcasing the meaningful gesture from his co-star and close friend.

The note, penned by Rashmika, read:

“My mother had said gifting someone silver brings luck to the person who’s recieving them

I hope this small silver and sweets brings you more luck, positivity and love. Wishing you and your beautiful family a very happy Diwali!

Love, Rashmika Mandanna.”

Allu Arjun, visibly touched by the thoughtful gift, responded with gratitude: “Thank You My Dear. Need lots of luck now”.

Rashmika, affectionately known as the "Asharfi girl" after her portrayal of the beloved Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise, is set to reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, as Srivalli has become one of the most iconic characters in recent cinema, with Rashmika’s heartfelt performance winning the hearts of audiences worldwide.

As Rashmika prepares to bring Srivalli back to life, her kind gesture to Allu Arjun serves as a reminder of the deep bond the two share—not just on-screen, but off-screen as well. The gift encapsulates the warmth, positivity, and affection that define their friendship, and highlights the importance of cherishing the small acts of kindness that bring joy to others.