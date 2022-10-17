New Delhi: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana recently attended a Meta creators event in Hyderabad and grooved on Saami Saami along with her fans.

The actress had donned a colorful jacket and her unique combination of footwear was the talk of the event. While she is at the top of her career with her popularity touching the skies and her making headlines for everything she does. Her song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa has been on top of all trends and is one of the most-played songs in clubs and events. The song is currently trending in all quarters, from clubs in Delhi to Garba nights, the song is everywhere.

As soon as Rashmika Mandana stepped on the stage of the event, several fans in the audience demanded for she dances on Saami Saami. Now with her performing quite often on this song, we can certainly say that the song and the hook step is owned by her. Every time this song is played, it's Rashmika who we remember.

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has skyrocketed, unlike anyone. Her songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ have been at hype since the beginning and it seems that there is no end to it. Now everywhere the actress goes, she is profoundly called the Srivalli girl and her fans get excited to dance with her on Saami Saami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan - Goodbye is receiving love from all quarters. Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.