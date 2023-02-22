Rashmika Mandanna Jets-Off to Milan to Attend the International Fashion Week

topStoriesenglish2576062
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at the airport late at night where she was seen taking a flight out of Mumbai to Milan to attend the Milan Fashion Week. 

The actress donned casual attire with black sweatshirts and track pants, being her comfortable best. Rashmika tied her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept as minimal as possible. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The reason for the actress' visit to Milan is not known yet, it will be the first time Rashmika will be attending the Milan Fashion Show, and we can't wait to know more about it!

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa in the pipeline.

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna MilanRashmika Mandanna spottedMilan Fashion WeekRashmika Mandanna moviesRashmika Mandanna PushpaSrivalli Rashmika Mandanna

