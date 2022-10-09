NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna looks SMOKING HOT in cut-out dress in Maldives, check photos

Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture from her Maldives vacation. The Goodbye actress wore a stunning white printed dress with a scene-stealing cut-out detailing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna looks SMOKING HOT in cut-out dress in Maldives, check photos

NEW DELHI: South siren Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Goodbye', also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover, was caught up in film promotions until the last minute. The actress decided to take time out of her busy schedule and jet off to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting beside a pool wearing a stunning dress in white and pink florals. The printed flowy dress, which came with a stylish cut-out, flowed down into a long skirt. She kept her style simple and tied her hair in a neat ponytail and completed her look with black shades.

In the caption, Rashmika simply added a bunch of emojis to express her emotions about a perfect holiday.

Rashmika Mandanna

 

Rashmika was busy with the promotion of her film Goodbye, which was released on October 7. The family comedy-drama film, which has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl, is off to a slow start at the Box Office.

On the second day of its release, 'Goodbye' failed to attract audiences to cinemas. As per India Today, 'Goodbye' collected     Rs 1.5 crore on Friday and reportedly earned Rs 1.5 crore on its first Saturday with 18.34 per cent occupancy in the cinemas. The collection is considered low as the film was marked with positive word of mouth by both the audience and the critics.

The film is facing tough competition with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' and Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna maldivesrashmika mandanna boyfriendrashmika mandanna photosgoodbyeGoodbye collectionsVijay DeverakondaRashmika Mandanna vacation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk