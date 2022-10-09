Rashmika Mandanna looks SMOKING HOT in cut-out dress in Maldives, check photos

NEW DELHI: South siren Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Goodbye', also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover, was caught up in film promotions until the last minute. The actress decided to take time out of her busy schedule and jet off to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting beside a pool wearing a stunning dress in white and pink florals. The printed flowy dress, which came with a stylish cut-out, flowed down into a long skirt. She kept her style simple and tied her hair in a neat ponytail and completed her look with black shades.

In the caption, Rashmika simply added a bunch of emojis to express her emotions about a perfect holiday.

Rashmika was busy with the promotion of her film Goodbye, which was released on October 7. The family comedy-drama film, which has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl, is off to a slow start at the Box Office.

On the second day of its release, 'Goodbye' failed to attract audiences to cinemas. As per India Today, 'Goodbye' collected Rs 1.5 crore on Friday and reportedly earned Rs 1.5 crore on its first Saturday with 18.34 per cent occupancy in the cinemas. The collection is considered low as the film was marked with positive word of mouth by both the audience and the critics.

The film is facing tough competition with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' and Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.