Rashmika Mandanna looks STUNNING in a bralette and neon blazer, ditches pants: PICS

Rashmika shared a few pictures looking like a snac in an oversized neon blazer and these have taken over the internet. The 'Goodbye' actress is winning over the internet with her sizzling clicks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is the National crush and well, she justifies the title pretty well. The 'Pushpa' actress has a fan following of millions, she is very active on social media and her posts garn thousands of likes within hours. Her new pictures are making her fans go gaga over her looks.

Recently, Rashmika shared a few pictures looking like a snac in an oversized neon blazer and these have taken over the internet. The 'Goodbye' actress is winning over the internet with her sizzling clicks. She can be seen dazzling in a sexy neon green blazer which she paired with a bralette. She ditched the pants for her SEXY look and opted for minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika questioned her fans through her caption, she wrote, "Have you watched #Goodbye on @netflix_in with your family my loves?"

'Goodbye' marks Rashmika's Bollywood debut, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film has an amazing star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam among others.

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen in 'Varisu' co-starring Vijay. She will also return as Srivalli in 'Pushpa: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun soon.

Live Tv

