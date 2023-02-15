Rashmika Mandanna Made Valentine's a Little More Special for her Fans, Here's how

National crush Rashmika Mandanna’s fans never shy away from showering love on their favorites actress. The audience loves watching her and her videos are always trending on social media. Since yesterday was Valentine's day, her fan clubs decided to conduct a trend, which came across as a very sweet initiative from their end. Acknowledging the same, Rashmika replied to many of them for pouring in so much love and support for the actress.

Rashmika's fandom is truly a loyal and massive one, supporting the actress at each and every step. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rashmika's fans decided to shower love on their 'Crushmika' as they trended #LoveYouRashmika on the social media platform.

Check out some of the fan comments:

Responding to a trend that said “I hope everyone is ready for today's trend.nIt will be a short trend. Today 9 pm we will start and will end this at 11 pm.nI request every @iamRashmika fans to join this trend and show your love towards #RashmikaMandanna Let's celebrate Valentine's day in style with our Rash”

Rashmika wrote back "Awww such darlings you all are man..!" and this took over the internet.

Here are some other tweets to which Rashmika replied and made her fan's Valentine's Day a little more special.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Varisu where her performance was loved and praised by the audience. Apart from that, the Mandanna will now be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.