Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Elegance And Grace In Stunning Yellow Saree - Watch Video

New Delhi: Known for her charming on-screen presence, Rashmika Mandanna, recently attended her assistant's wedding. The internet couldn't get enough of her as she marked her presence and showed immense respect for her team.

Mandanna was spotted recently attending her assistant's wedding ceremony, where she stole the spotlight with her grace and humility. She was spotted in an elegant yellow saree, and her presence at the event was a testament to her close-knit bond with her team.

When @iamRashmika knew that her songs __ obviously gona play at assistant sai wedding _#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/nAFg0m3JWa — Rashuu____Lover's (@Rashuu_lovers) September 10, 2023

What truly endeared her to fans, however, was a heartwarming moment captured on video. In another social media post that has since gone viral, Rashmika Mandanna was seen smiling radiantly while her popular song ‘Saami Saami’ played in the background.

The video clip shows Mandanna's genuine happiness as she joyfully acknowledges the song. Her infectious smile and enthusiasm have left fans in awe and only reaffirmed her position as one of the most relatable and down-to-earth celebrities in the industry.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2'.