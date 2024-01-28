Rashmika Mandanna Pens Heartfelt Note On Wrapping Up Chaava, Says 'This Film Is All Love'

New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has indeed left the all masses alike, impressed with her performance in the recent blockbuster 'Animal'. While the audience showered immense love on the actress, her next projects have been highly-anticipated. Taking to social media, the actress has shared an exciting update about her next, 'Chaava'.

Rashmika has wrapped up her next film 'Chaava'. As the actress just wrapped up the film, she took to her social media and penned down a sweet caption, spreading love to everyone from the film; director to the co-stars.

2 days ago was my wrap for ____.. _

It took me two whole days to get myself to accept it..

This film is all love!

The crew, The cast, The story, The costumes, The vibe, The sets, The visuals, The dialogues.. everything!!

It is all LOVE! __



____ ___ #RM22 pic.twitter.com/7gm5QYX6gn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 27, 2024

On the work front, Apart from sequels, 'Pushpa 2-The Rule' & 'Animal Park', Rashmika has 'D-51', 'Rainbow' and 'The Girlfriend' in the pipeline.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle. Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016). The film was directed by Rishab Shetty.

In the coming months, Rashmika will be seen in the pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. 'Chhaava' is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. Reportedly, the film is a historical drama centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.