Rashmika Mandanna reacts to a little school girl dancing on ‘Saami Saami’, Srivalla wants to meet the cutie - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines for her upcoming release Goodbye next to Amitabh Bachchan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has skyrocketed unlike anyone. Her songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ have been at hype since the beginning and it seems that there is no end to it.  Recently, the actress shared a video of her cute young fan dancing to her famous song ‘Saami Saami’ from Pushpa: The Rise. Bowled over by the girl’s moves, Rashmika said the ‘cutie’ had made her day, and added that she wanted to meet her.

In Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, Rashmika played Srivalli, daughter of a milkman. Her character falls in love with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raja character. Taking to social media, she writes “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?”

Meanwhile, Rashmika has been making headlines for her upcoming release Goodbye next to Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the trailer of the film was released and the entire country came together to show appreciation for the star! Apart from that, Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part in the Pushpa franchise.

The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit cinemas next year.

 

