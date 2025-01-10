Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Sustains Gym Injury, Film Shoot Halted

Rashmika Mandanna, recently suffered a gym injury, leading to a temporary halt in the shoot of her project

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna Sustains Gym Injury, Film Shoot Halted (Image: @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

New Delhi: India’s No. 1 actress of this generation, Rashmika Mandanna, recently suffered a gym injury, leading to a temporary halt in the shoot of her highly anticipated project. Widely regarded as the biggest pan-Indian female star, Rashmika has been advised to take a brief rest for recovery before returning to her busy schedule.

Although the injury has raised concerns among her fans, sources confirm that she is recovering well and will be back to work soon.

A source close to Rashmika shared, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!”

With a string of successful films, including Animal and the Pushpa franchise, grossing over 3096 crores at the box office, Rashmika continues to inspire her fans with her resilience and positivity. Though her break is brief, fans can expect her to return stronger than ever, bringing her trademark energy to the screen.

