Rashmika Mandanna teases HOT pic of her toned abs, says 'I don't know if am allowed to...'

New Delhi: The National Crush aka Rashmika Mandanna is immensely popular on social media for her powerful acting chops and gorgeous looks. The stunner who is currently shooting for her upcoming Bollywood debut, 'Goodbye' in Rishikesh with Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture blast and a message for her fans.

Rashmika posted a picture flaunting her abs and toned body along with a sweet and encouraging caption that read, "I don't know if I am allowed to post this picture... many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that The key to your fitness goals is CONSISTENCY..-with workouts, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it wont be fun for a while but when you get used to it.. you'll realise..Sending my love to you! ".

The actress had grabbed eyeballs across the world for her phenomenal performance in 'Pushpa' with her songs going viral on the internet. The south actress is all set to leave a further impact on Bollywood with 2 projects already lined up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Her big ticket Bollywood projects include 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan.

 

