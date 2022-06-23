NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna turns vegan entrepreneur

Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation after starring in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has begun her entrepreneurial journey the vegan way.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation after starring in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has begun her entrepreneurial journey the vegan way.

Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador. This comes at a time when the brand aims to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the next 12 months, with Rashmika's pan-India presence and fan base.

 

In just a short span of 6 years, Rashmika has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry, but also an influential name in the brand world, endorsing the top ones. With this, the actress has turned entrepreneur.

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman too.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2' alongside Allu Arjun, 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapatty and 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.

