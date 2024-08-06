New Delhi: In a recent viral moment, Rashmika Mandanna paused an ongoing interview to interact with a fan who was visibly upset after being pushed away by a security guard. The fan, holding a sketch he had made, was moved to tears whereas Rashmika took a moment to carefully examine the fan’s artwork, signed an autograph, and ensured that the fan was okay, displaying a rare level of compassion and attentiveness.

The moment can be viewed here:

Here are moments where Rashmika Mandanna has won hearts, demonstrating her endearing personality in various memorable encounters:

1. Mumbai Airport Magic:

At Mumbai Airport, Rashmika had a delightful interaction with a young fan who excitedly pulled her cheeks. In return, Mandanna leaned in for a kiss on the cheek and posed for a photo, making the young girl’s day unforgettable.

Watch the video:

2. Selfie on the Go:

Even while in route to another commitment, Rashmika took the time to grant a fan’s selfie request, showing her approachable and accommodating demeanor.

3. Playful Moments:

Rashmika showcased her playful side by engaging with a group of young girls. After sharing some sweet words, she embraced them with hugs and kisses, proving her fun-loving and affectionate nature.

Watch the video:

<br /> Powered by how to embed a youtube video and yatzy ark

4. Heartwarming Name Connection:

During a public interview, Rashmika had a touching moment with a young fan who shares her name. The encounter included a handshake, a high-five, and a sweet kiss on the cheek, creating a memorable experience for the little admirer.

5. Selfie Joy:

An enthusiastic fan got the chance to take a selfie with Rashmika, and the joy on both their faces highlighted the spontaneous and genuine connection she fosters with her supporters.

Watch the video: