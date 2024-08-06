Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774683
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna's Awwdorable Gesture For A Fan Melts Hearts - Times When She Proved To Be Fan-Favourite!

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrated not only for her stellar performances on the big screen but also for her incredibly heartfelt connections with her fans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna's Awwdorable Gesture For A Fan Melts Hearts - Times When She Proved To Be Fan-Favourite! (Image: @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

New Delhi: In a recent viral moment, Rashmika Mandanna paused an ongoing interview to interact with a fan who was visibly upset after being pushed away by a security guard. The fan, holding a sketch he had made, was moved to tears whereas Rashmika took a moment to carefully examine the fan’s artwork, signed an autograph, and ensured that the fan was okay, displaying a rare level of compassion and attentiveness.

The moment can be viewed here:

Here are moments where Rashmika Mandanna has won hearts, demonstrating her endearing personality in various memorable encounters:

1. Mumbai Airport Magic:
At Mumbai Airport, Rashmika had a delightful interaction with a young fan who excitedly pulled her cheeks. In return, Mandanna leaned in for a kiss on the cheek and posed for a photo, making the young girl’s day unforgettable.
Watch the video:

2. Selfie on the Go:
Even while in route to another commitment, Rashmika took the time to grant a fan’s selfie request, showing her approachable and accommodating demeanor. 

3. Playful Moments:

Rashmika showcased her playful side by engaging with a group of young girls. After sharing some sweet words, she embraced them with hugs and kisses, proving her fun-loving and affectionate nature.

Watch the video:

4. Heartwarming Name Connection:

During a public interview, Rashmika had a touching moment with a young fan who shares her name. The encounter included a handshake, a high-five, and a sweet kiss on the cheek, creating a memorable experience for the little admirer. 

5. Selfie Joy:
An enthusiastic fan got the chance to take a selfie with Rashmika, and the joy on both their faces highlighted the spontaneous and genuine connection she fosters with her supporters.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?