trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684846
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Goes Viral, Amitabh Bachchan Calls For Legal Action

After a modified video of his 'Goodbye' co-star 'Pushpa' appeared online on Sunday, Amitabh took to X to say, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Goes Viral, Amitabh Bachchan Calls For Legal Action Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called for legal action after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media.

After a modified video of his 'Goodbye' co-star 'Pushpa' appeared online on Sunday, Amitabh took to X to say, "Yes this is a strong case for legal." The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit in the unconfirmed video. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake. Amitabh also shared a video of information on X.

Amitabh and Rashmika have worked together in 'Goodbye,' a family comedy-drama film written and directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Bahl, Viraj Savant, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Neena Gupta, with Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali in supporting parts.

The film was released on October 7, last year.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. He will also be seen in 'Thalaivar 170' alongside megastar Rajinikanth and they are to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film. The actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?