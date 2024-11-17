New Delhi: Patna is buzzing with excitement as the trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rise approaches, set to take place today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan at 5 PM. Fans have flocked to the venue in droves, eager to catch a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, the nation’s "National Crush," and the film’s lead star, Allu Arjun, ahead of the highly anticipated sequel.

The energy at the venue is electric, with fans camping out since the early hours of the morning. One viral video shows an eager fan expressing his excitement, saying, “I’ve been here since 7 AM just to catch a glimpse of Rashmika. I can't wait!”

Rashmika, who shot to fame with her role as Srivalli in the first Pushpa film, has become a nationwide sensation. Her popularity has only soared, cementing her status as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today. The Pushpa franchise, a massive hit both in India and globally, has created an unparalleled frenzy, and anticipation for the trailer of the sequel is at an all-time high.

The trailer will be launched live in Patna at 5 PM and digitally at 6:03 PM, but the buzz is already deafening. Fans can't get enough of the chemistry between Rashmika and Allu Arjun, and with the immense following the film has, today promises to be an unforgettable event in Patna.