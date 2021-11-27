हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's post on 'walking through fire' wins hearts on Internet

Rashmika Mandanna shared a new post on Instagram where she shared her views on conquering fears and now the post has gone viral and is winning hearts all over the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s post on &#039;walking through fire&#039; wins hearts on Internet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's post on conquering fears is winning hearts on the Internet.

The actress, who put out a post on both Instagram, said, "You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it?

 

"Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you'll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn't your fear anymore. I am saying this because this is what I've done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today."

The actress, who has acted in several Telugu movies including the superhit 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade' and the Tamil film 'Sulthan', said that if her suggestion went on to help even a few, she would be happy about it.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannanew postInstagramwalking through firewins internet
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks controversy

Must Watch

PT7M27S

The strategy ahead for the movement will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.