RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna's reply to a fan makes netizens fall in love with her even more!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna truly never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her wittiness and time and again proves she is an actress of the masses. 

Rashmika's fans have always seen showering their love in the comment section with their loving comments to every post of the actress but this time the actress went on to reply to a fan when he posted an adorable selfie with her and wrote - 

"Just bumped into my crush #RashmikaMandanna"

As a loving gesture for this post, the actress added heart emojis in the reply to the post. Moreover, such a humble and kind gesture is everything that makes her a favorite star and indeed justifies why she is a 'National Crush'. 

Other than spreading smiles on social media, on the work front the actress has an interesting lineup with films like Pushpa 2, Animal, 'Goodbye' under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.

