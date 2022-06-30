Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli act in Pushpa got her 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: The National Crush aka Rashmika Mandanna is hailed by fans for her acting prowess and gorgeous looks. Her performance in Pushpa as Srivalli made her an overnight sensation and since then she has been unstoppable. But not many are aware of the fact that due to her phenomenal performance in Pushpa, the Saami Saami actress got a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, Rashmika says, “The makers of Animal approached me for the film after they saw my performance in Pushpa. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me”.

Post the success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna has risen as the IT girl in the showbiz world. Her charm and talent, make Rashmika one of the most celebrated actors today. Rashmika has a lineup of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from Goodbye, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.