Rasika Dugal resumes shooting of 'Mirzapur' season 3

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal, who got a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming show, `Delhi Crime 2`, is currently having a packed schedule as she is juggling between the shoots of multiple projects.

After completing the promotions and release of `Delhi Crime 2`, the actress has resumed shooting for Season 3 of the crime-drama `Mirzapur` in Lucknow.

She then returned to Mumbai to start working on a new film where she will be seen playing the protagonist and is also simultaneously shooting for the last schedule of streaming movie, `Adhura`. The actress will also be travelling to Goa for the shoot of the film.

Commenting on the same, Rasika said: "Juggling between multiple projects and cities can get a bit crazy. Ideally, one would want to finish one project at a time before moving on to the next. But in spite of trying to plan things like that, schedules never turn out that way! But, I guess, these are good problems."

She added: "Sometimes I think back to the days of doing relentless auditions and having to wait many months/ years in between projects... and that feels like another life. The parts I am playing in these projects are very different from each other. That is such a delight for an actor. So in spite of hectic schedules... I am trying to savour every moment."

Rasika`s upcoming projects include `Mirzapur 3`, `Adhura`, `Spike`, `Lord Curzon Ki Haveli`, and `Fairy Folk`.