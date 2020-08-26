'Rasode mein kaun tha?' asks Kartik Aaryan after Kokilaben rap goes viral. He's hilarious

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has added a hilarious mix to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' memes that have taken over the internet now. It started after a music composer named Yashraj Mukhate added rapped a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', leaving the internet in splits. The Kokilaben rap has gone viral and getting a whole lot of love from fans.

In his post, Kartik shared a photo of himself with folded hands and wrote, "Please bata do rasode mein kaun tha." (LOL)

Take a look at his post here:

The scene has Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi aka Gopi Vau and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on gas. She asks "Rasode mein kaun tha?" and a petrified Gopi Vau takes Rashi Ben's name. And since then, the video has taken over social media and netizens are busy making memes on #RasodeMeinKaunTha and #RashiBen.

Watch the Kokilaben rap here. We have been watching it on loop.

Isn't it hilarious?