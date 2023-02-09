topStoriesenglish2571266
'Rat Climbed Into my Pants': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Hilarious Incident

Taking to Instagram Amitabh shared a throwback picture and recalled a funny incident when a rat climbed into his pants.

Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023
  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, recalled a funny incident when he went to watch his action comedy film `Do Aur Do Paanch` at a theatre.
New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, recalled a funny incident when he went to watch his action comedy film `Do Aur Do Paanch` at a theatre.

Taking to Instagram Amitabh shared a throwback picture and recalled a funny incident when a rat climbed into his pants. "43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! .... Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants.. thanks to the bell bottom," he captioned the post.

In the monochrome picture, the `Don` actor could be seen in an action avatar and donning bell bottoms. Soon after he shared the picture fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. 

"Absolute style icon," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Rishte m to hm apke fan lagte h." "Old is gold #90s look #amitabhbachchan amazing," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Rakesh Kumar, the film also starred late actors Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi. It was released in the year 1980 and received positive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya`s family entertainer film `Uunchai` alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra. He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film `Project K` along with actor Prabhas and in `The Intern` alongside actor Deepika Padukone.

