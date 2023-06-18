'Rataan Lambiyan' Singer Asees Kaur Marries Beau Goldie Sohel After Dating For 7 Years

New Delhi: Singer Asees Kaur and composer Goldie Sohel are now married. The duo tied the knot on Saturday in Mumbai. Their wedding took place at a Gurdwara. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Goldie and Asees took to Instagram and shared pictures from their Sikh wedding.

"Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai," Asees captioned the post. In one of the images, Asees smiled as Goldie looked at her as they sat inside a gurdwara. Goldie kept his arm around Asees in the next photo as they looked at each other.

For D-Day, Asees opted for a pink salwar suit. Goldie wore a white sherwani that he paired with a pink turban. As soon as the duo dropped the pictures, fans and members of the music industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes. "Heartiest congratulations," rapper Badshah commented. "Omg congratulationssss aseeeeees and goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbusterrrrr hai," actor Sonakshi Sinha commented.

Asees and Goldie have known each other for 7 years. They will soon travel to the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

About embarking on a new chapter, Asees earlier said, "Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life."

She added, "The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple."

She further added, "We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it's also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I'll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead."