Ratan Tata Passes Away: Diljit Dosanjh Pauses Germany Concert To Pay Emotional Tribute To The Indian Icon

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh paid an emotional tribute to the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024. While performing in Germany, Diljit received the heartbreaking news of Tata's death. In a now-viral video from the concert, he paused his performance to reflect on Ratan Tata’s immense contributions and the personal impact Tata had on him, despite never having met the industrialist.

"You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because his life—he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone," Diljit said in Punjabi.

“He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, and was helpful. This is life; this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positively, be helpful, and live life to the fullest,” the singer-actor added.

Have a look at the video here:

Ratan Tata passed away on the night of October 9. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday following a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the ICU. His death was announced later that night.

Known for his visionary leadership of the Tata Group and his extensive philanthropic work, Ratan Tata was cherished by people across India. As news of his passing spread on social media, countless fans, public figures, and Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and shared memories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a heartfelt photo with Ratan Tata, accompanied by a touching tribute. Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma also shared their sorrow, honoring the remarkable life and legacy of Ratan Tata.