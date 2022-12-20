Ratna Pathak Shah makes a 'shocking' comment on SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls it a 'regressive' film!

New Delhi: Veteran theatre and film actress Ratna Pathak Shah recently was present at a book launch event where she talked about the kind of movies being made today. She slammed the highly acclaimed movie RRR by SS Rajamouli as being 'regressive' and backwards. The shocking comment by the noted actress has now gone viral on social media.

Speaking at a book launch event, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and, unfortunately, we have accepted it."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been globally accepted with a warm reception. RRR earned two big nominations at the Golden Globe Awards besides winning the New York Film Critics Circle Award this year. The makers are aiming big for the Oscars next.

The period drama which earned over Rs 1200 worldwide and five nominations for Critics Choice Awards also features Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal parts.

Ratna Pathak Shah is veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's wife. She is awaiting the release of her Gujarati film Kutch Express. Directed by Viral Shah, the film marks her debut in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary and Dharmendra Gohil.

The film will release on January 6, 2023.