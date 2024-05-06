Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Thadani Seek Blessings At Bhimashankar Temple - See Pics

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon, recently embarked on a spiritual journey with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The duo visited the revered Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, situated in Pune, Maharashtra.

Captivating snapshots of their visit have circulated widely on social media, capturing the essence of their divine expedition.

Sharing glimpses from their temple sojourn, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share their spiritual quest. In one of the images, the duo stood gracefully against the majestic backdrop of the Bhimashankar temple, while others portrayed them immersed in fervent prayers within the sanctum.

Accompanying the images, Raveena expressed her reverence, captioning, "Bolo Mahadev Maharaj ki Jai!! #bhimashankar. #12jyotirling #darshan! Getting there! #monday."

Prior to their visit to Bhimashankar, Raveena and Rasha also paid homage at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nasik, Maharashtra. Their spiritual odyssey encompasses a pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas across India.

While engrossed in her spiritual pursuits, Raveena Tandon continues to grace the silver screen with her cinematic endeavours.

Recently, audiences witnessed her compelling performance in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'Patna Shuklla', alongside co-stars Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the film captivated audiences with its poignant narrative. Raveena Tandon also has upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3' in the pipeline. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.