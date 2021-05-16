हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon

Missing a bit of the red lipstick action: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is missing putting on her favourite red lipstick. She took to Instagram to express her mind. 

Missing a bit of the red lipstick action: Raveena Tandon
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: With her face covered in masks since last one year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is missing putting on her favourite red lipstick. Raveena took to Instagram on Sunday to express her mind. The actress shared a beautiful photograph of herself in a red long dress along with a few photographs of her face wearing red lipstick

Along with the pictures, Raveena wrote: "Hello there ! Missing all my red! With the last entire year being covered in masks, and continuing to do so..missing a bit of the #redlipstick action.."

Raveena recently took to Instagram to talk about how much she is missing her work which is on a halt due to the ongoing pandemic. The actress posted a few stills from her last day of shoot for the upcoming crime series "Aranyak", which took place in February.

"#throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak. All happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action, the fun.. happy days will be back again. Didn't know I'm going to miss work so much! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work, and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass and we shall overcome this time too," she wrote alongside the photos.

