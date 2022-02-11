हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon mourns father Ravi Tandon's demise, writes, 'I'm never letting go, love you papa'

Raveena Tandon's father and noted filmmaker Ravi Dubey passed away in the wee hours on Friday, reportedly due to respiratory failure. The actress dropped an emotional post mourning his demise

Raveena Tandon mourns father Ravi Tandon&#039;s demise, writes, &#039;I&#039;m never letting go, love you papa&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Noted film director-producer and actress Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday (February 1). He breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 87. As per PTI, his death took place due to respiratory failure. He was known for directing Amitabh Bachchan's 'Khuddar', Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's 'Khel Khel Mein', Sanjeev Kumar's 'Anhonee', Rajesh Khanna's 'Nazrana' among others. 

Sharing the news, Raveen took to social media and shared a photo with her father and penned down an emotional post. She wrote, "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa." Several other celebrities too mourned his demise and left heartfelt posts on social media. Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti". Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Heartfelt condolences."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "My condolences to you and your family."

Sonu Sood wrote, "He will be your guiding angel always."

Neelam Kothari, Chunky Pandey also poured in comments mourning his demise. Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis.

Following the news of his death, a few stars made their way to Raveena’s home in Mumbai to pay their last respects and support Raveena during the difficult phase. The paparazzi spotted Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit making their way to Raveena's house.

Here, Raveena is seen performing last rites of her father. 

Raveena Tandon father

Ravi Tandon is survived by his wife Veena Tandon, their son Rajeeva Tandon and daughter Raveena Tandon.

Last year, Raveena had hosted an intimate birthday party for her father Ravi at their Mumbai residence. She had shared glimpse from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raveena tandonRavi Tandon deathRavi Tandon demiseRaveena Tandon fatherRavi Tandon filmsRavi Tandon death todayRavi Tandon funeralFarah KhanMadhuri DixitBollywood
Next
Story

Shamshera teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's period dacoit-drama to release on July 22

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Badhir News: Attempts are being made to divide the country - Himanta Biswa Sarma