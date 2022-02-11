Raveena Tandon mourns father Ravi Tandon's demise, writes, 'I'm never letting go, love you papa'

MUMBAI: Noted film director-producer and actress Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday (February 1). He breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 87. As per PTI, his death took place due to respiratory failure. He was known for directing Amitabh Bachchan's 'Khuddar', Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's 'Khel Khel Mein', Sanjeev Kumar's 'Anhonee', Rajesh Khanna's 'Nazrana' among others.

Sharing the news, Raveen took to social media and shared a photo with her father and penned down an emotional post. She wrote, "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa." Several other celebrities too mourned his demise and left heartfelt posts on social media. Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti". Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Heartfelt condolences."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "My condolences to you and your family."

Sonu Sood wrote, "He will be your guiding angel always."

Neelam Kothari, Chunky Pandey also poured in comments mourning his demise. Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis.

Following the news of his death, a few stars made their way to Raveena’s home in Mumbai to pay their last respects and support Raveena during the difficult phase. The paparazzi spotted Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit making their way to Raveena's house.

Here, Raveena is seen performing last rites of her father.

Ravi Tandon is survived by his wife Veena Tandon, their son Rajeeva Tandon and daughter Raveena Tandon.

Last year, Raveena had hosted an intimate birthday party for her father Ravi at their Mumbai residence. She had shared glimpse from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

