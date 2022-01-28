Raveena Tandon opens up on being 'replaced by an 'insecure' actress', equation with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently made her OTT debut with a successful show Aranyak. The gorgeous Mohra girl received positive feedback about her impressive performance and recently opened up on her initial days in the industry, working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raveena Tandon opened up on how she was dropped from movies due to other actresses. She said, "I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account."

Adding further, the actress said, "And then she pressurised another favourite hero of mine to replace me from another movie. That hero came and told me, ‘arey wo aake itna roi, itna roi ki main aap log ki purani gang hu aur aapne kaise isko lelia. Rona dhona hua uska. To maine aur director ne socha chalo theek hai, little bit of loyalty we owe to her."

In the same interview, she also talked about her equation with Salman Khan and how Akshay Kumar is an important part of the industry today. About Salman Khan, Raveena quipped that he was ‘her first hero will always be special’. "A man if he decides in his mind that you’re his friend, he will go to any lengths to look after you and take care of you, till his last breath."

Adding more, she said, "He might have made a few mistakes in his life, I’m sure there is a time when God gives everyone a chance to regret and recoup and get back. Who hasn’t?” She said that Salman is the guy 'who lets these incidents change him' into a more positive person and that people deserve second chances.

When asked about Akshay Kumar, she said, "If you tell him 4 o clock, he will be there at quarter to 4 on the sets." Raveena said that this quality has taken him far over the years.

She also approved of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's new Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix for Sooryavanshi. Raveena will next be seen in the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt and South superstar Yash.