Karwa Chauth 2020

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon has started preparing for her Karwa Chauth celebrations this year. The actress hosts a pre-Karwa Chauth party, and she took to Instagram to share her look for the do.

Raveena posted a couple of selfies on Tuesday evening, with the caption: "#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan (Preparations for pre Karwa Chauth party)!"

In the photos, Raveena strikes an ethnic pose in a green suit with floral print. Her hair tied with a centre parting, Raveena completes her festive look with matching danglers and a red bindi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan! 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

The actress, who is currently in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, recently posted beautiful pictures from the hill town on social media.

"From my camera! The moon in its full glory! Since childhood the rabbit in the moon has fascinated me, I often wondered what caused the shape to appear, then the closer you get and the mystery unravels, but the #moonmagic remains...#sharadpurnima .. #beautifulwinternights #dalhousiediaries," Raveena had captioned a recent post of an image of the moon from Dalhousie on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

Raveena will next be seen featuring in the upcoming film "KGF Chapter 2". The film is a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, "KGF: Chapter 1", starring Yash.

 

 

