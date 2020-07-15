Raveena Tandon resumes shooting at her Mumbai home amid lockdown

New Delhi: Making the most of her time at home during the lockdown, actress Raveena Tandon is finally at work. She recently shot for two advertisements in Mumbai... but at her home. She filmed the scenes adhering to all the safety precautions. However, Raveena said that she missed her team and stated that one realises the value of someone after they are not there.

Raveena revealed that the shoot happened with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members. There were just two crew members present from the production and they had worn PPE kits.

Opening up about her experience of working as per the new normal, the actress said, "The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it looks us lesser time to complete. Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They both were wearing the PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal."

Raveena, who is quite active on social media, has time and again urged fans to stay safe and keep health as their top priority in these trying times.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2', alongside Yash and Sanjay Dutt.