Raveena Tandon Says Her Comic Timing Improved Because Of Govinda

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon opened up about her friendships in Bollywood and who all are close to her in the industry and credited Govinda for improving her comic timing in the movies. She spilt out beans about her Bollywood bestie and said that among all she shares a special friendly bond with her 'Dulhe Raja' co-star, Govinda, "I've got a bunch of amazing friends in the industry, from the enchanting Madhuri Dixit to the ever-graceful Shilpa Shetty, and the unforgettable Sridevi.

But if I had to pick one ride-or-die, it would have to be the one and only Govinda, lovingly known as Chi Chi. We've always shared a deep love for music and dancing. My comic timing improved significantly because of Govinda." She recalled her shooting experience with him for the songs, 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare'.

"Even in our dance collaborations, we were lightning-fast – we completed 'Kahi Disco Main Jaye' in just one and a half days and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' in a single day! We'd start shooting early in the morning at 9:30 – 10:00 AM and wrap up by 6:00 PM. We used to shoot the Antara and Mukhda simultaneously. And oh, the friendly rivalry – if he aced a shot, I had to give my best. Our chemistry was pure magic, fueled by our energy and a sprinkle of healthy competition," she added.

Raveena and Govinda went on to feature in several films together, including Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No. 1 among others. Govinda and Raveena Tandon were one of the best comedy pairs of Bollywood in the 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry was fantastic.

Raveena appeared as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3' for the ‘Dance Diva Special’ episode.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.