हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon says SRK thinks she's the 'best-scented heroine'

Raveena Tandon was one of the top heroines of the nineties in Bollywood and she had a string of blockbusters with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in her heydays. 

Raveena Tandon says SRK thinks she&#039;s the &#039;best-scented heroine&#039;

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon says superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks she is the "best-scented" heroine.

"Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells (Raveena's husband) Anil (Thadani), you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says every time when I used to work with her, I'd usually come close and take a sniff of her scent," the actress said, according to a report in timesnownews.com.

She let out this secret while appearing on "The Love Laugh Live Show". On the show, she spoke of other things too, including social media and how significant family was to her.

Raveena was one of the top heroines of the nineties in Bollywood and she had a string of blockbusters with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in her heydays. She worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Ramesh Sippy's "Zamaana Deewana" (1995), and the much-delayed release, "Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke".

She won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in Kalpana Lajmi's 2000 release, "Daman".

Tags:
Raveena tandonSRKShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Had more scenes in Badla than Amitabh Bachchan yet it's called his film: Taapsee Pannu

Must Watch

PT38M33S

Taal Thok Ke: Supreme Court's denial to floor test a big jolt for NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena?