Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon shares her para noia amid sudden spike in COVID cases in India, says 'let's be careful'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.

Raveena Tandon shares her para noia amid sudden spike in COVID cases in India, says 'let's be careful'
File Photo (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday reacted to the news that India has reported the highest jump in COVID-19 positive cases since October last year. She urged everyone to be careful.

Raveena shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so. #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let`s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."

India has recorded a steady spike in cases for over the past three weeks. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are logging steep rise in daily new cases.

