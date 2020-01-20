हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon to produce web series on personality disorder

Other details of the show have been kept under wrap.

Raveena Tandon to produce web series on personality disorder

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon will be writing and producing a web series on multiple personality disorder.

She is backing the project under her home banner AA Films. The web-show will be in the psychological space and is based on the concept of split-personality.

"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said.

Other details of the show have been kept under wrap. An official announcement will be made soon.

 

Tags:
Raveena tandonwebseriespersonality disorder
Next
Story

Satish Kaushik: Shabana Azmi is much better now

Must Watch

PT16M

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 20, 2020