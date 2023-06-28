Ravi Kishan’s Daughter Joins Defence Force Under Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, Ishita Shukla, has joined the defence forces under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. The Agnipath Scheme is a recruiting programme that intends to recruit personnel for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The scheme was launched by the government in June last year with the aim of changing the process of recruitment in the armed forces. According to the scheme, it allows the youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years, and they would be known as the ‘Agniveers’.

The news was shared by MLA Dinesh Khatik on Twitter, which was later confirmed by Ravi Kishan by retweeting it.

Dinesh Khatik wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend, senior BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP Shri Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla, on becoming ‘Mahila Agniveer’. Now, under the Agnipath Scheme, she will be joining the defence forces. Ishita is an inspiration for the youth of the country. I pray to God for the bright future of Ishita."

Earlier, Ravi Kishan revealed on social media that his daughter has been a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of the Delhi Directorate and had also been training during the bitter cold weather for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Many Twitter users congratulated Ravi Kishan on the platform. One of the users wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to Ishia Shukla, daughter of Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan ji, on becoming ‘Female Agniveer’! Now she will join Defence Force as a soldier under #AgnipathSCheme. The achievement of daughter Ishita is a source of inspiration for the youth across the country."

Another wrote, "It is very encouraging that, despite choosing politics and the film industry, she chose to dedicate her life to the nation. A really proud moment, and people will trust more in the #AgnipathScheme and #Agniveer. Proud father, @ravisirsi Congratulations."

On the work front, Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri film Mera Bharat Mahaan. He was also seen in a supporting role in Sony Liv’s The Whistleblower and Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.