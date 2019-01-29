Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva to debut with ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Kashyap's upcoming project titled 'Sab Kushal Mangal'.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva debuts in films... Will costar opposite Padmini Kolhapure and producer Pradeep Sharma's son Priyaank... Stars Akshaye Khanna... Titled #SabKushalMangal... Directed by Karan Kashyap... Prachi, producer Nitin Manmohan's daughter, will produce the film.

The film, produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter will also feature actor Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.

‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ is reportedly a comedy-drama which also stars yesteryear actress Padmini Kolhapure and producer Pradeep Sharma’s son Priyaank.

The film will reportedly go on floors in February.