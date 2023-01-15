R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA crowned Miss Universe 2022

New Delhi:The Miss Universe competition this year took place in the American city of New Orleans, Louisiana and the winner is Miss USA. United States' R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2022.

The 28-year-old model, fashion designer is also a sewing instructor who prioritizes the environment in her work. She's also the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

Amanda Dudamel, Venezuela is the First Runner-Up while Andreína Martínez of the Dominican Republic becomes the second runner-up of the 71st Miss Universe Pageant.

The 16 finalists this year were from India, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Laos, Australia, Haiti, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, the United States, Spain, and Venezuela.